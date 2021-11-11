Photos: Large pig blocks traffic in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The York County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) on Thursday responded to an unusual obstruction in the roadway causing traffic delays.

A large pig named Papa Pig blocked two lanes near Old York Road and Earnest Drive. Deputies secured the area to make sure the pig was safe while they searched for the owner.

According to YCSO, Papa Pig was so large he broke the trailer in his owner’s yard. Deputies had to corral the pig into the horse trailer used by their Mounted Patrol unit and return him home.

Papa Pig is now safe at home.