Photos: Over 600 SC National Guard members deploy to DC in support of Inauguration

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Roughly 650 members of the SC National Guard (SCNG) will arrive in DC in support of the upcoming Presidential Inauguration.
Some 21,000 National Guard troops from around the country are descending upon the nation’s capitol as part of enhanced security protocol following a January 6 violent insurrection.
According to SCNG, troops will assist with “manning traffic control points, security checkpoints, and managing the flow of personnel to ensure spectators are able to move around smoothly and safely before, during, and after the inauguration events.”
SCNG has been involved with Presidential Inauguration support in past years, and stands ready to serve at the request of the state and nation.
Major General Van McCarty, adjutant general for SC, said “as a community-based organization, it is important to [SCNG] to support [their] neighbors and help keep citizens safe.”