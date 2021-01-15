Photos: Over 600 SC National Guard members deploy to DC in support of Inauguration

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard receive a briefing from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, at the South Carolina National Guard readiness center in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina before traveling to the District of Columbia in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The South Carolina National Guard will join service members from other states and territories in the nation’s capital to provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, 2021, in the District of Columbia. The support of the National Guard, including South Carolina, is in support of the District of Columbia National Guard. National Guard support includes manning traffic control points, security checkpoints, and managing the flow of personnel to ensure spectators are able to move around smoothly and safely before, during, and after the inauguration events. The National Guard routinely performs these types of missions during major events and is able to seamlessly integrate with interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt Brian Calhoun, South Carolina National Guard)

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard load buses with equipment at the South Carolina National Guard readiness center in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina before traveling to the District of Columbia in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The South Carolina National Guard will join service members from other states and territories in the nation’s capital to provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, 2021, in the District of Columbia. The support of the National Guard, including South Carolina, is in support of the District of Columbia National Guard. National Guard support includes manning traffic control points, security checkpoints, and managing the flow of personnel to ensure spectators are able to move around smoothly and safely before, during, and after the inauguration events. The National Guard routinely performs these types of missions during major events and is able to seamlessly integrate with interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt Brian Calhoun, South Carolina National Guard)

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard receive a briefing from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, at the South Carolina National Guard readiness center in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina before traveling to the District of Columbia in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The South Carolina National Guard will join service members from other states and territories in the nation’s capital to provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, 2021, in the District of Columbia. The support of the National Guard, including South Carolina, is in support of the District of Columbia National Guard. National Guard support includes manning traffic control points, security checkpoints, and managing the flow of personnel to ensure spectators are able to move around smoothly and safely before, during, and after the inauguration events. The National Guard routinely performs these types of missions during major events and is able to seamlessly integrate with interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt Brian Calhoun, South Carolina National Guard)

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard load buses with equipment at the South Carolina National Guard readiness center in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, before traveling to the District of Columbia in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The South Carolina National Guard will join service members from other states and territories in the nation’s capital to provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, 2021, in the District of Columbia. The support of the National Guard, including South Carolina, is in support of the District of Columbia National Guard. National Guard support includes manning traffic control points, security checkpoints, and managing the flow of personnel to ensure spectators are able to move around smoothly and safely before, during, and after the inauguration events. The National Guard routinely performs these types of missions during major events and is able to seamlessly integrate with interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt Brian Calhoun, South Carolina National Guard)

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard load buses with equipment at the South Carolina National Guard readiness center in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, before traveling to the District of Columbia in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The South Carolina National Guard will join service members from other states and territories in the nation’s capital to provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, 2021, in the District of Columbia. The support of the National Guard, including South Carolina, is in support of the District of Columbia National Guard. National Guard support includes manning traffic control points, security checkpoints, and managing the flow of personnel to ensure spectators are able to move around smoothly and safely before, during, and after the inauguration events. The National Guard routinely performs these types of missions during major events and is able to seamlessly integrate with interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt Brian Calhoun, South Carolina National Guard)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Roughly 650 members of the SC National Guard (SCNG) will arrive in DC in support of the upcoming Presidential Inauguration.

Some 21,000 National Guard troops from around the country are descending upon the nation’s capitol as part of enhanced security protocol following a January 6 violent insurrection.

According to SCNG, troops will assist with “manning traffic control points, security checkpoints, and managing the flow of personnel to ensure spectators are able to move around smoothly and safely before, during, and after the inauguration events.”

SCNG has been involved with Presidential Inauguration support in past years, and stands ready to serve at the request of the state and nation.

Major General Van McCarty, adjutant general for SC, said “as a community-based organization, it is important to [SCNG] to support [their] neighbors and help keep citizens safe.”