BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Marines from the Lowcountry recently deployed to Norway to participate in a training exercise with NATO partners.

Marines from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312 and Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 31 assigned to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force loaded supplies into a C-130 and took off from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort en route for Norway.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)

Exercise Cold Response brings together the militaries of over 20 NATO partners and allies to “enhance military capabilities,” improve partnerships, and “adapt to challenging climates while training on offensive and defensive tactical operations.”

Troops practice anything from airdrops and aerial refueling to live fire exercises and fighting fires on base.

This year’s exercise is especially significant as European countries remain on heightened alert amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.