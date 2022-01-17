Photos: SC National Guard mobilized in response to winter weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) on Sunday was mobilized to respond to winter weather across the Upstate.

120 members were called upon by Governor Henry McMaster to support state agencies in maintaining roadways and keeping residents safe.

Via SCNG

Via SCNG

Via SCNG

Via SCNG

Via SCNG

Via SCNG

Via SCNG

Via SCNG

Adjutant General of SCNG, Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, explained that teams of service members were tasked with keeping major thoroughfares clear “to ensure the mobility of state agencies and first responders working to respond to the needs of the citizens.”

He said that the teams are “trained professionals who have responded time and time again to natural disasters within the state and are prepared to assist civil authorities in response to snow, sleet, or freezing rain.”

Teams hooked up stranded vehicles — from small cars to 18-wheelers — to SCNG vehicles and towed them back to safety.