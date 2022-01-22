Photos: Snow at the South Carolina State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – While the Lowcountry was dealing with freezing rain and icy conditions, the state capital enjoyed a few inches of snow.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety shared several photos of the South Carolina State House after snow fell during storms Friday night and Saturday morning.

The photos were taken by officers with the Bureau of Protective Services.

Based on totals from the National Weather Service, areas around the state capital saw between 1 to 2.5 inches of snow.

Snowfall totaling 1.5 inches was recorded near Gervais Street, which runs near the State House.

People did not waste any time making snowmen or snow angels on the State House lawn.