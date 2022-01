(WSPA) – Winter weather dropped inches of snow and is expected to bring ice Sunday in the Carolinas.

Below are pictures of 7NEWS viewers who went outside to enjoy the winter wonderland.

Greenville

Greenville

Downtown Spartanburg

4” of snow and still coming down

4” of snow and still coming down

4” of snow and still coming down

4” of snow and still coming down

Nearly 5″ of snow at 8 am at Cowpens

Our home in Anderson, January 16th, 2022

Asheville

Tess loves playing in the snow in Boiling Springs

Fun in the snow in Pacolet

Cates Pond Spartanburg Jan 16 2022

Bristol on the snow at my house in Tryon NC

Landrum SC

Credit: Jacob Comer (Boiling Springs)

Source: Kyle Tiebout

Snow fun in Spartanburg

Snow fun in Spartanburg

Snow fun in Spartanburg

Family fun in the snow





Oscar is not a fan of the snow.

Playing in the snow (Source: Morgan Ayala)

Dogs enjoying the snow

Backyard in Cowpens

Road in Spartanburg

Fun in the snow

Snow in Spartanburg

Snow in Spartanburg

Fun in the snow

Fun in the snow (Courtesy Bradley Graham)

Fun in the snow (Courtesy Ryan Brady)

Fun in the snow (Courtesy Ryan Brady)

Downtown Greenville in the snow

Trying to make a snowman (Source: Paul Hemphill III)

(Souce: Chastity Ramsey)

Easley, SC (Source: Jay Pitts)

Easley, SC (Source: Jay Pitts)

Snow Angel

(Source: Tracey Millwood)

Emma, Frosty and Heidi enjoying the snow in Buffalo, SC (Source: Ada Kitchens)

Snow playtime

This is my 10 month old German Shepard puppy enjoying his first time in the snow!

(Source: Svetlana Harper)

Our puppy Ollie after having a blast playing in the snow.

Girls in the snow (Source: Katie Howard)

Submit your photos by clicking here!