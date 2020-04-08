PHOTOS: State Rep Wendell Gilliard wears PPE to legislative session



Courtesy of Rep Wendell Gilliard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Lawmakers met in Columbia on Wednesday to discuss continuity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, the legislators are expected to discuss a possible special session, as well as changes to the $10 billion budget passed by the House in March.

They will also likely discuss measures for meeting in the future, -including virtual sessions- education reforms, and how to proceed with the primary elections scheduled for June 9.

Many members dawned personal protective gear, such as masks and gloves, including Lowcountry Rep Wendell Gilliard.