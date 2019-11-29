PHOTOS: VP Mike Pence surprises marines at Air Station Beaufort for Thanksgiving

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence serve Marines, Sailors and civilians a Thanksgiving meal aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Nov. 28. After serving, they gave the service men and women the opportunity to take a photo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brittney Vella)

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, made a surprise visit to marines at Air Station Beaufort for Thanksgiving.

The trip to South Carolina was unannounced by the White House.

VP Pence arrived on Wednesday where he and his wife toured Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501.

On Thursday, Pence served marines, sailors and civilian a Thanksgiving Meal.

The service men and women were given the chance to speak with the Vice President and take a photo.