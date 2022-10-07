PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member and mayor pro tem was arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor Friday.

Donald Edward McKinney, 75, was arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor – 2nd degree after the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to investigate.

According to the arrest warrant on May 20th, McKinney groped and performed oral sex on a teenager.

Probable cause based on SLED investigation, forensic interview, and statements.

McKinney is being held at the Pickens County Detention Center.