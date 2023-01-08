PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway after finding a woman dead on Saturday.

Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbance at a home on Crest Way in Easley.

Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive woman with a gunshot wound.

She appeared to have succumbed to her injuries, deputies said.

No arrests have been made at this time but all parties have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation, deputies said.

The shooting is under investigation by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

