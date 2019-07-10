Pickens County Courthouse bomb suspect behind bars

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man is behind bars in connection to a bombing at the Pickens County Courthouse.

Jail records show Michael Lambert Seabrooke was arrested Tuesday.

An official with the U.S. District Attorney’s Office confirms Seabrooke faces federal charges in the explosion at the Pickens County Courthouse.

Seabrooke is expected to make an initial appearance Wednesday in federal court.

Police said no one was hurt when two devices that appeared to be homemade pipe bombs detonated around 11:15 p.m. Sunday near an exterior wall of the Pickens County Courthouse.

On Tuesday morning, the Pickens County Department of Social Services was evacuated after two suspicious packages were found on the building’s roof.

7News was previously told that Seabrooke mentioned the Pickens County DSS building.

It’s unclear if investigators found explosives there.

Pickens Police Department referred questions to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Several law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation, including the ATF, FBI, Pickens Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

