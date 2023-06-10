ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is dead after a Beechcraft BE-35 plane crashed near the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the pilot declared an emergency and reported engine failure before the airplane crashed at 10:20 a.m. in a field 11 miles north of the airport.

The airplane was destroyed by post-accident fire and the pilot suffered fatal injuries.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane took off from Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro and was headed to Jim Hamilton – LB Owens Airport in Columbia.

An investigator is expected to arrive at the site of the crash Saturday night to begin the on-scene portion of the investigation, according to the NTSB.

“The investigator will document the accident site, airplane, and gather witness statements and any surveillance video that may have captured any part of the accident flight. The investigator will also collect any flight track or radar data,” officials said.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.