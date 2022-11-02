GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A plane crash-landed in a field in Greenville County Wednesday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. after declaring a fuel emergency.

According to the Greenville Downtown Airport, where the plane was supposed to land, the pilot declared a fuel emergency.

The pilot was advised to land at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport as they were closer to the airport.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport said air traffic control alerted them that there was a plane with low fuel on approach, but it did not arrive.

The plane crash-landed in a field off of Hartness Drive, 3 miles short of its destination.

According to flight tracking website, FlightAware, the plane took off from the Summerville Airport.

The Boiling Springs Fire District is responding to the crash.

