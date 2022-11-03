A plane to took off from Summerville made a crash landing in Greenville County, SC | Courtesy WYFF

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WYFF) – A plane that took off from Summerville made a crash landing in Greenville County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The plane landed in a field along Hartness Drive near Interstate 85 and Pelham Road.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it was an instructional flight and one of the two people on board declared an emergency.

News 2’s sister station, WSPA reported the plane declared a fuel emergency around 1:00 p.m. They said Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport said air traffic control alerted them that there was a plane with low fuel on approach, but it did not arrive.

They were directed to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport but crashed about two miles away.

There is no word on any injuries.