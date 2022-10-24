SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials said a plane made an emergency landing on John B. White Boulevard Sunday in Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg Fire Department says four passengers were inside the small Piper airplane, all who left without any injuries.

The landing took down two power lines in the process. Duke Energy reported there were 165 power outages around Woodland Heights.

After landing safely the plane was brought to a nearby mechanic shop.

Amul Patel, who was working alone at the Shell Gas Station where the landing took place, said he couldn’t believe what he saw.

“I just saw a plane from there landing at the Shell Gas Station and went and took a ride to the auto place,” said Patel. “It was like a bit on fire. At least it didn’t hit us, if they would’ve hit us it would’ve blown up because there’s gas.”

The Spartanburg Police Department said no injuries have been reported.