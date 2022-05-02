CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Planet Fitness is offering high school students a free summer pass for all locations in South Carolina.

Students ages 14 to 19 can work out for free from May 16 through August 31 through the ‘High School Summer Pass’ program.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), less than 15% of teens get the recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity. A national study commissioned by Planet Fitness indicated that 93% of teens “want to stay healthy and active over the summer months, but lack motivation or access to do so.”

Planet Fitness hopes that the program will give high schoolers access to get the exercise they need in a judgement-free zone.

Everyone who signs up for the program is automatically entered into the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes, which awards a $500 scholarship to one person in each state and DC, as well as one $5,000 grand prize scholarship.

Click here for more information and to sign up.