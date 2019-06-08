Police: 5 arrested in fatal shooting of South Carolina teen

by: Heather Olinger, Associated Press

Five people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager last month in South Carolina.

Udeh Joshua “Prince” Osuagwu Jr. was shot during a robbery on May 11. According to his obituary, he was a student at Southside High School in Greenville.

At a news conference Friday, Greenville Police Lt. Jason Rampey said two 17-year-old women and three men face are now facing charges including murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a criminal act.

Rampey said a Facebook post led the group to 18-year-old Osuagwu’s apartment to rob him. Officials wouldn’t specify what the post entailed.

But, police are still investigation and more arrests could follow.

One of of the five arrested is 24-year-old Jaylan Horatio Marques Fair. He is also being charged in the January shooting death of 19-year-old William Ramirez.

