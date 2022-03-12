NASHVILLE, N.C. (WCBD/WNCN) – A man who was suspected in Friday’s bank robbery in Summerville has died after a police chase on I-95 in North Carolina.

Summerville PD said in a release that the suspect, identified as Thomas Ketelsen (60), was involved in a chase with a North Carolina police agency on I-95 in Nash County, NC.

Authorities said that Ketelsen was involved in several bank robberies in South Carolina, including the one at South State Bank in Summerville Friday.

The chase ended when the suspect’s Honda CRV struck the wood line of a median on I-95, ejecting the victim. The suspect died at the scene, officials said.

The suspect was later identified as Ketelsen, Nash County deputies said at a news conference Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and the Nash County Fire Department are currently investigating the incident.