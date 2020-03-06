Police: Boy, 3, who shot himself in the head improving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy found a loaded gun in his home and shot himself in the head, authorities said.

Columbia police said the boy is in critical condition after he was found Tuesday evening suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, news outlets reported. The child had surgery and is showing signs of improvement, police said.

Investigators said the child found the loaded gun in a bedroom of his home. Officers have the gun and are investigating how it became unsecured.

The child’s 22-year-old mother was in the home at the time of the shooting, police said. She is assisting in the ongoing investigation.