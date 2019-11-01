LIVE NOW /
Click here to watch our livestream of NEWS 2 MIDDAY

Police: Boy hit, seriously injured by vehicle while trick-or-treating in the Upstate

South Carolina News
Posted: / Updated:

MGN

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood Police responded Thursday evening after a young boy was hit and seriously injured by a vehicle.

Officers said a 5-year-old boy was hit on East Cambridge Avenue while trick-or-treating.

The boy was seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Greenville for more advanced pediatric care, according to the police department.

The driver has been identified as 48-year-old Felipe Torres. Police say he is charged with Driving without a license.

Our patrol officers responded this evening to a vehicle collision involving a male juvenile pedestrian. The incident…

Posted by Greenwood Police Department on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Officers will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES

Community Calendar