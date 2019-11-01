Police: Boy hit, seriously injured by vehicle while trick-or-treating in the Upstate

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood Police responded Thursday evening after a young boy was hit and seriously injured by a vehicle.

Officers said a 5-year-old boy was hit on East Cambridge Avenue while trick-or-treating.

The boy was seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Greenville for more advanced pediatric care, according to the police department.

The driver has been identified as 48-year-old Felipe Torres. Police say he is charged with Driving without a license.

Our patrol officers responded this evening to a vehicle collision involving a male juvenile pedestrian. The incident… Posted by Greenwood Police Department on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Officers will continue to investigate.