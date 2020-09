GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina are investigating after a 9-year-old child shot himself while playing with a gun.

The Greenwood Police Department said it happened Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesman Jonathan Link said the injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Link said the boy found the weapon in the center console of a vehicle and was playing with it when it discharged.

No charges have been filed, but Link says the case remains under investigation.