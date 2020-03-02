Live Now
Police: Death of suspect in custody under investigation

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — The death of a person who died in police custody in South Carolina over the weekend was being investigated by state authorities, police said.

The suspect, who wasn’t immediately identified, was arrested Saturday after a domestic violence call in Rock Hill, news outlets reported. The person became unresponsive while being taken to jail, Rock Hill Police Lt. Michael Chavis said.

Paramedics took the suspect to a hospital where the person was pronounced dead.

The death was placed under investigation of the State Law Enforcement Division.

