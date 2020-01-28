Police find 300 grams of pot during vehicle search near Loris high

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Nearly 300 grams of marijuana were found during a search of a vehicle near Loris High School, according to Loris police.

A school resource officer was conducting a safety check on foot around the school on Friday, when the officer smelled “strong odor of Marijuana emitting from a parked vehicle, located on school property,” according to police. During a traffic stop and vehicle search off school property, police found little more than 300 Grams of Marijuana.

One person was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and distribution within close proximity to a school. The person has not been identified at this time.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: