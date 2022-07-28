LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with attempted murder after shooting at a car with a child in it in Loris, according to police.

Carl Anthony Black, 28, of Loris, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting happened at about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Daisy Road and Cherry Hill Road, according to a police report obtained by News13.

The victims told police they were driving through Loris when a vehicle quickly approached them and eventually began shooting at the car, according to the police report. The driver’s rear window was shattered.

The suspect, who was later identified as Black, turned around and drove away, according to the report. The driver pulled over with a flat rear passenger tire due to gunfire.

One of the bullets hit the rear window on the passenger side and the windshield, according to the report.

One of the passengers in the vehicle was a child in a car seat, according to arrest warrants.

The police report did not specify if anyone was hit by gunfire.

Black remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Thursday morning, according to online booking records.