Police: Man arrested for kidnapping, assaulting woman in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested after police say he kidnapped a woman and assaulted her in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Christopher Zareck, 48, on Tuesday after they say he assaulted a woman physically and verbally on March 5. After the victim told Zareck to stop, police say he continued to threaten her, blocking her way through the door.

According to the report, Zareck pushed her to the bed and began talking about “breaking female’s arms and jaws.” The officer stated in the report, coupled with his statements and actions there is probable cause to believe he committed kidnapping and assault and battery, 1st degree.

Zareck is in Myrtle Beach jail without bond awaiting a trial.