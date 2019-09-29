Police: Man charged after woman’s body found in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is in jail and being charged with murder after police found a woman’s body in a wooded ravine in Gaffney, SC.

Investigators say it looked like the woman’s body was there for several days.

A 42-year-old man who lives nearby was arrested at his home.

Authorities believe a missing Charlotte woman connected with the suspect on the internet, and drove to Gaffney to meet him.

Investigators then found a car a few blocks from the man’s house.

Tammi Strobo, a neighbor of the man, says she’s shaken after finding out this happened so close to her home.

“It’s just scary, not knowing the type of people that you see every day in pass, repass with, so makes you wonder, kinda wonder who’s really good and who’s not and that’s a shame.” Tammi Strobo

Police have yet to confirm the woman’s identity because of the body’s advanced decomposition.