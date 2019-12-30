Police: Man killed while lying down in SC parking lot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 24-year-old man was run over and killed while lying down in the middle of a parking lot, police in South Carolina confirmed.

He was struck Sunday morning in a lot shared by multiple restaurants, Columbia police said. The victim was “willfully lying down” when he was hit, department officials said in a news release. The driver stopped immediately and called 911, news outlets reported.

No charges are expected to be filed, the release said.

Police haven’t publicly identified the victim pending notification of family.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and Columbia Police’s Traffic Safety Unit are investigating.