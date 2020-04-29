Police: Multiple people inside Myrtle Beach bar against executive order

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were found inside Foster’s Bar and Grill on N Kings Hwy Tuesday evening, according to a police report.

Police said a citizen complained about the bar serving to the public, and when officers arrived, multiple cars were in the parking lot, and multiple people were inside the bar with open containers of alcohol.

The people were sitting close to each other at the bar and tables around the bar, police said. The bartender continued to serve drinks while the officer was inside.

Police met with the owner of the bar and informed him of Governor McMaster’s executive order.

No arrests were made in the incident.

