Police: Myrtle Beach man rammed his vehicle into vehicle in front of him while accelerating for half a mile

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have arrested a man after they say he rammed his vehicle into a vehicle in front of him, and pushed it for half a mile while accelerating.

Around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, Michael Bourque, 59, is accused of striking his vehicle against the vehicle in front of him while on Highway 501 near Waccamaw Pines Drive.

The victim said her vehicle was the only vehicle involved, according to police, and was, therefore, a specific threat.

The incident was captured on video by a witness who later shared the video with the victim.