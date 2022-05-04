GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A naked man is accused of stealing an ambulance Wednesday and crashing it into a pole in Greer.

According to the Greer Police Department, officers were called to a report of a suspicious man banging on the front door of a home on Tryon Street shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Arriving officers found the naked man under the home who they said appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Greenville County EMS was called to the scene to provide medical care for the man.

After officers left the scene, police said the man became combative, hitting and kicking one of the EMS members.

Greer Police said the man was able to get into the driver’s seat of the ambulance and drove away.

Responding officers spotted the stolen ambulance near South Buncombe Road and Hood Road.

While attempting to catch up to the ambulance, officers spotted it driving through a field before it crossed South Suber Road and struck a utility pole near Clement Road.

Police were then able to take the man into custody.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to face criminal charges once he is released, according to Greer Police.

Police said the man was not hurt in the crash.