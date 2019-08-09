Police search for person who shot up a home in Lumberton, critically injuring a child

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police are searching for the person who shot up a home in Lumberton, injuring a child.

Officers say they responded to a call at about 11:07 p.m. on Wednesday on Cheryl Drive and found a 15-year-old had been shot. Someone had struck the home several times by gunfire.

The 15-year-old was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment. The child was treated and later released from the hospital.

There were other people in the home at the time of the shooting, however no other injuries were reported.

Investigators and crime scene personnel were called to the scene. At this time, details are limited and investigators are seeking anyone with information concerning this shooting.

Anyone with any information should call Detective’s Robbert Nolley, Even Whitley or Belinda McNair at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.