HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Police are seeking help finding a missing 25-year-old woman from the Surfside Beach area.

Chelsea Lynn Sawyer was last seen in the Glenns Bay Road area near Surfside Beach, according to Horry County police. She is about 5’4” tall and weighs about 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Sawyer might be in the Mt. Pleasant area.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.