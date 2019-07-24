Police searching for Myrtle Beach man convicted of three business burglaries

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Wednesday a Horry County jury convicted a Myrtle Beach man of breaking into three businesses, according to a press release.

According to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Theodore J. Bolick was tried without being present after he failed to show up to his trial which began Tuesday. He was found guilty of three counts of burglary and his sentence is sealed until he is located.

Bolick had chosen to represent himself for the trial.

Anyone with information on Bolick’s location is asked to call police.

Evidence presented at the case included surveillance video showing Bolick burglarizing the Barrel Bar and Grill at 2303 S. Kings Highway on Aug. 18, 2016; and the China Chef at 1470 S. Kings Highway on Aug. 26, 2016, according to Assistant Solicitor Thomas Terrell. On Aug. 27, 2016, a glove left at the scene of a burglary at Giffs Liquors at 1490 S. Kings Highway was linked to Bolick through DNA evidence.

“The officers and crime scene investigators with the Myrtle Beach Police Department helped bring these cases together and find this defendant along with evidence of the crimes at his residence,” Terrell said. “We appreciate their efforts to provide justice in this case for these business owners.”