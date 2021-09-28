Police: South Carolina 2-year-old finds gun, accidentally shoots herself

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police say a South Carolina toddler is in stable condition after accidentally shooting herself with a gun found in a home.

The Columbia Police Department reported on Twitter that the 2-year-old girl found an unsecured gun inside a bedroom on Sunday evening and shot herself in the lower body.

Authorities said Monday that relatives then drove the child to a local hospital, where police officers were first dispatched.

Police report that a man and other children were in the home when the shooting occurred.

Officials have not named the child or the person who owned the gun.