Police: Teen facing charges after incident at the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager is facing disorderly conduct charges after a fight at the South Carolina State Fair.

Investigators said rumors of a shooting led to a stampede.

Authorities said that a video shows a teenager pointing their finger and not a gun.

The fight happened 40 minutes before the chaos.

Even though there were reports from many people that gunshots were heard, authorities said that no shots were fired.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing surveillance video from the fair.

Hours after the incident, the state fair sent out a safety statement reminding people of policies for people under the age of 18.