COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Columbia are investigating an overnight shooting that killed a University of South Carolina student.

According to the Columbia Police Department (CPD), officers were dispatched to a home on South Holly Street at 2:00 a.m. for a reported home burglary.

While en route to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shots fired call.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a deceased male on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, a 20-year-old male University of South Carolina student from Connecticut.

Reports say Donofrio lived on South Holly Street and attempted to enter the wrong home when he was fatally shot.

CPD is investigating.