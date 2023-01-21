HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman allegedly left an Horry County hospital on Wednesday without being discharged and stole a hospital van, according to a police report and warrant obtained by News13.

Paige Louise Johnson, 26, of Longs, was arrested and charged with grand larceny $10,000 or more, according to online booking records.

Police were called Wednesday to McLeod Seacoast on Highway 9 after Johnson allegedly left the hospital without being discharged and stole a 2019 Ford Transit maintenance van, according to the report.

Johnson allegedly drove off at a “high rate of speed” towards Highway 17 before she was eventually pulled over in the area of Highway 90 and Watertower Road, according to the report.

McLeod Seacoast workers responded and took back the van, stating no items from the van appeared to be taken and there was no damage, according to the report.

The maintenance van was valued at about $40,000, according to the warrant.