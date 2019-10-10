Police: Woman sexually assaulted at knife-point in front of baby in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police say a man sexually assaulted a woman for two hours at knife-point in front of her baby after breaking into the victim’s apartment.

According to the Greenville Police Department, 24-year-old Uriel Romero-Gonzalez entered the victim’s apartment on Villa Road through a balcony door while she was asleep during the early morning hours of Monday.

Police say Romero-Gonzalez threatened the victim and her infant child with a knife as he sexually assaulted the woman.

Investigators say Romero-Gonzalez was wearing a mask and his hands were covered with what was described as plastic sandwich bags.

Despite apparent efforts to conceal his identity, the suspect dropped his cell phone inside the victim’s apartment. Police say detectives used the phone to help locate him after he left with the victim’s purse, phone, and keys.

Romero-Gonzalez indicated to detectives that he was at or near the victim’s apartment around the time of the assault, according to police.

Romero-Gonzalez has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He’s currently in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security.