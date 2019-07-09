Woman throws snake at woman in SC carjacking, police say

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2018, file photo, an African Bush Viper venomous snake is displayed for reporters at the Woodland Park Zoo, in Seattle. The World Health Organization is publishing its first-ever global strategy to tackle the problem of snake bites, announced on Thursday, May 23, 2019, aiming to halve the number of people killed or disabled by snakes by 2030. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Police say a woman stole a vehicle after throwing a nonpoisonous snake at the driver, then crashed through barricades set up for a pole vaulting exhibition in a South Carolina city.

In a news release, Greenville Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Hilmary Moreno-Berrios. They say she was hurt in Friday’s crash, and released from the hospital on Monday.

Authorities say Moreno-Berrios demanded a woman’s keys and threw a live, black snake at her. They say she then drove the stolen SUV with the snake still in it into barriers set up for the Liberty Bridge Jump-Off.

Moreno-Berrios is charged with carjacking, malicious damage to property and five traffic violations. It wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.

Police say the snake was released in nearby woods.

___

The name Hilmary is correct.