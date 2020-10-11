Possible tornado causes damage to Conway area

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Horry County Sunday evening. There’s damage to parts of Conway.

At least one home in Conway is damaged after a potential tornado ripped through the area late Sunday afternoon.

Virginia Tyler’s home was severely damaged after high-speed winds appeared to strengthen, moving in her direction, warning of the damage that was to come.

“I said oh my goodness, I’ve never seen the wind blow that fast,” Tyler said.

Tyler was sitting in the front room of her home moments before the potential tornado grabbed ahold of her roof, shattered windows, and threw several objects outside her home.

“It started hitting the house hard like gravel hitting against the side of the house, Tyler said.

Tyler said a quick reaction got her out alive. She said she bolted from the room moments before the ceiling collapsed on the chair she was sitting in.

“I am alive, thanks to the Good Lord. He gave me the speed to get out of there, and I think everything is going to be fine.”

Virginia Tyler says she was the only one home and made it out safely. Horry County Fire Rescue crews here rescue Tyler’s dog.

Horry County Fire Rescue said one person suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

News13’s Lauren Crawford took these pictures of storm damage. Our crew said these are from Oak Street near Conway in between Nursey Road and Tower Drive.





