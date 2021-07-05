Postal services observing Fourth of July holiday Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Post Offices will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.
There will be no residential or business delivery with the exception of Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year.
Post Offices will return to normal schedule on Tuesday, July 6. Normal delivery and collection schedules will also resume same day.
Customers can visit www.usps.com/locations for specific Post Office hours and to find locations of Self-Service Kiosks (SSK) available in Post Office lobbies, many which are open 24/7.