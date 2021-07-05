Postal services observing Fourth of July holiday Monday

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Post Offices will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

There will be no residential or business delivery with the exception of Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year.

Post Offices will return to normal schedule on Tuesday, July 6. Normal delivery and collection schedules will also resume same day.

Customers can visit www.usps.com/locations for specific Post Office hours and to find locations of Self-Service Kiosks (SSK) available in Post Office lobbies, many which are open 24/7.