MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A potential PGA event in the Myrtle Beach area that could start as early as next year has golfers excited for the possibility.

The PGA and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce are in negotiations about the agreement, but no contract is in place and nothing is finalized. A chamber spokesperson said public talks of the event could hinder the deal.

It would be the first PGA-sanctioned event on the Grand Strand since 2000, when the Senior Tour Championship was played at TPC Myrtle Beach in Murrells Inlet.

South Carolina’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism requested $800,000 from the state for the proposed event. Department Director Duane Parrish told members of the House Ways and Means Committee the event could be next spring, with most of the funding put together by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Golf Tourism Solutions.

“The other $800,000 is Myrtle Beach is trying to attract a PGA Tour event,” Parrish said at a Feb. 8 meeting.

South Carolina is already home to two other stops on the tour’s schedule.

“We’re the golf capital of the world,” said Charlie Rymer, a professional golfer turned analyst. “We should have a PGA Tour event. Our golf goes toe-to-toe with any other market really on the entire planet. We’re unique in that we have so many golf courses in such a tight space, but we’re also well-represented among the top 100 golf courses in the world.”

“I’m excited,” said Joe Patane, a local golfer. “It’s about time that we got one up here.”

“Oh that’s fantastic,” said Kevin Hailey, another local golfer. “Another drawing card for the Myrtle Beach area.”

Rymer said the Grand Strand features a host of courses to choose from, with lots of golf fans, making it a strong market.

“We would absolutely kill it,” he said. “The energy there would be incredible.”

Joseph Parisi, co-owner of golfknickers.com, said it would also be a boost for business.

“It would be nuts,” he said. “We’d have people flowing in and out of here all day. A really exciting opportunity for us. We’re pretty excited. Hopefully everything goes through OK.”

RBC, which sponsors The Heritage Classic on Hilton Head Island, said the weekend generates about $80 million in economic impact. Rymer said a Grand Strand tournament would generate about the same.

The chamber confirmed its efforts to host an event, but declined an interview request, wanting to wait until a contract is signed to avoid jeopardizing the deal. Golf Tourism Solutions also had no comment.

A PGA Tour spokesperson said the tour is always discussing new markets.