POTUS pill found during traffic stop in SC, man arrested

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A Union man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop, according to an arrest report by the Union Police Department.

Alphonso Lamont Cheek was charged with possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine after police pulled him over on July 23, the report says.

Police said Cheek had been driving a silver 2009 Hyundai when he crossed over the center line, but they said he switched seats with a female passenger before being stopped.

When officers pulled the car over, they asked Cheek to step out.

Cheek reportedly fumbled around in his pocket and one of the officers saw a small, rock-like object, wrapped in cellophane, fall out and hit the ground.

According to the report, when asked about the object, Cheek told police it was a Viagra pill he got from a friend.

Officers then took the orange-colored tablet out of the cellophane and noticed it was imprinted with “TRUMP” and several stars on one side, and Donald Trump’s face on the other side, the report says.

The pill was confiscated and later tested positive for .39 grams of cocaine and methamphetamine, police said.

Cheek was booked into the Union County Jail.

According to the report, Cheek had been charged and convicted on the same crime on three separate occasions, prior to this incident.