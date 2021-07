CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Widespread power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way through the area.

As of 1:15 a.m., Dominion Energy reports the following:

435 outages in Charlesotn County

3,447 outages reported in Colleton County

As of 1:15 a.m., Santee Cooper reports no outages.