Powerball increases to $575M for Wednesday drawing, Myrtle Beach player wins $100K in Monday drawing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – With no winner in Monday night’s drawing, the Powerball® jackpot jumps up again, now at an estimated $575 million.

The winning Powerball® ticket was sold at a Circle K convenience store in Myrtle Beach.

Powerball – Monday, January 3

2 – 13 – 32 – 33 – 48 Powerball®: 22

The ticket holder also purchased PowerPlay® which multiplied the winnings to $100,000 when the number 2 was drawn.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Those interested in trying their luck for Wednesday’s $575 million jackpot must purchase their tickets by 9:59 p.m. for the drawing at 10:59 p.m.