Powerball jackpot jumps to $540M ahead of Monday drawing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Powerball® jackpot has grown to just over half a billion dollars for Monday night’s drawing.

Powerball® players now have a chance to win $540 million after the advertised jackpot amount grew by $18 million since Saturday and increased ticket sales in the New Year.

Powerball® says the last winner was on October 4th after rolling 39 times without a winner.

The winner tonight can choose to take a one-time cash payment of $384 million or the entire jackpot paid out in 30 installments over 29 years.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about “1 in 293 million,” Powerball® says.