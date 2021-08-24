Powerball: ‘Please hold on to your tickets’ due to delay in Monday night results

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A delay in Monday night’s Powerball results means that some winning tickets cannot be cashed at this time.

Ticket holders are asked to hold on to their tickets as the estimated jackpot cannot be updated at this time.

Powerball provided the following statement:

The official results of the Powerball and Double Play drawings on Monday, Aug. 23 have been delayed due to several lotteries needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before and after each drawing to produce official draw results. Without the the draw results, the next estimated jackpot cannot be calculated and, in some jurisdictions, prizes on winning tickets cannot be paid. The Powerball drawing on Monday night was held at 11:56 p.m. ET, and the Double Play drawing was held at 12:21 a.m. E.T. Both drawings were live streamed on Powerball.com, and recorded video was posted to the Powerball website and Powerball YouTube channel. The winning numbers from both drawings are also available on Powerball.com. While most jurisdictions were able to complete the required protocols on time, two lotteries need additional processing time. While we apologize for the dealy in delivering the information to the public, the additional time enables us to ensure that we are reporting the official and verified number of prize winners. Please hold on to your tickets, and we will let you know when retailers are able to pay prizes on winning tickets from August 23 Powerball and Double Play drawings. Powerball

According to Powerball, the South Carolina Education Lottery has “completed the necessary protocols on time.”

Players are encouraged to sign the back of their winning tickets and store them in a safe location until Monday winning tickets can be cashed.

Updates will be posted on the Powerball website, sceduationlottery.com, and shared on social media.