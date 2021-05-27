Powerful SC lawmakers close in on Santee Cooper compromise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A powerful group of House and Senate leaders are pledging to take differences in each chamber’s proposal to overhaul state-owned utility Santee Cooper to their members.

Conference committee members also said Wednesday they hope to approve a compromise at next week’s meeting.

But the biggest difference — whether to create a committee of lawmakers to continue to accept bids to sell Santee Cooper to a private firm — appears to be off the table for the senators on the conference committee.

The Senate and House agreed on a number of points like giving state regulators more power over Santee Cooper.

