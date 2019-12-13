Preliminary autopsy results suggest Georgetown Co. inmate died of suicide, coroner’s office says

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Preliminary autopsy results suggest the Georgetown County Detention Center inmate who died Monday died of suicide, the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said.

The Georgetown County Detention Center confirmed the death last Friday, identifying the inmate as John Teague.

Teague, 28, was booked in March, according to booking records. He was charged with assault and battery- 3rd degree and criminal sexual conduct with minor- 3rd degree.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Teague was taken to the hospital after corrections officers discovered his condition on December 6. Teague later died on Monday.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver has contacted SLED to investigate the incident.