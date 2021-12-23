President Biden nominates UofSC Law grad to federal appeals court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden on Thursday announced two new judicial nominees, one of whom is a University of South Carolina School of Law graduate. These are President Biden’s final nominations of 2021.

J. Michelle Childs was nominated to serve in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Childs received her J.D. and an M.A. in Personnel and Employment Relations from UofSC before going on to receive a Master’s in Judicial Studies from Duke University School of Law.

She has worked in South Carolina law for decades, starting out as an associate then partner at the Nexsen Pruet Law Firm in Columbia, then serving as a trial court judge on the S.C. Circuit Court.

She currently serves as a District Court Judge for the District of S.C., a position she has held since 2010 when she was appointed by former President Barack Obama.

This year, 40 circuit and district court judges nominated by President Biden have been confirmed, 80% of which are women.